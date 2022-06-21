WAGO Combines PLC and Remote I/O into Compact Controller

WAGO’s new Compact Controller 100 is a small-scale PLC with a wide variety of remote I/O for use in smaller applications. Engineered for OEMs, IIOT digitization projects, and building automation applications, this easy to use device is cost effective for small, but demanding applications.

This PLC can interface with industrial devices using protocols such as MODBUS TCP/UDP, EtherNet/IP or EtherCAT with the two on board EtherNet ports. The flexibility of the two Ethernet ports allows for the use of a switch or two unique IP addresses, with one port for field devices and the other for SCADA or Cloud services.

The CC100 uses Codesys 3.5, allowing users to program in one or more of the IEC 61131-3 compatible languages and utilize the controller’s built-in Web Server to develop HTML 5 visualizations at no additional charge.

Along with a powerful processor and MicroSD card slot, the CC100 has additional communication ports including a serial port for connection with numerus devices such as bar code readers and automatic scales. The wide variety of built-in digital and analog I/O plus RTD inputs can be used with WAGO’s 750-362 MODBUS Coupler for I/O expansion in any application.