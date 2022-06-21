Yaskawa America, Inc. Launches New Energy Efficient Drive

Yaskawa America, Inc., Drives and Motion Division, is pleased to announce the newest addition to the industrial AC drive family, the FP605 Industrial Fan and Pump Drive.

Here for the long haul and helping to contribute to a healthy and sustainable environment, the FP605 is an easy to install and configure industrial fan and pump drive. It is designed for countless applications to reduce energy use, including centrifugal compressors, fans, pumps, and process control in industries such as material handling, food and beverage, chemical, rubber and plastics, textile and printing.

The FP605 builds on the successful legacy established by its predecessor, the P1000 AC Drive. Like Yaskawa’s latest GA800 and GA500 AC Drives, the FP605 uses flexibility, sustainability, and ease of use to make the complicated simple.

Solutions for Any Environment, The FP605 Product Portfolio Includes:

IP20/UL Type 1: 3 to 60 HP @ 240 V; 3 to 125 HP @ 480 V

IP20/Protected Chassis: 75 to 150 HP @ 240 V; 150 to 600 HP @ 480 V

IP55/UL Type 12: 3 to 40HP @ 240 V; 3 to 100 HP @ 480 V

IP55/UL Type 12 with Switch: 3 to 40 HP @ 240 V; 3 to 75 HP @ 480 V

“A typical fan or pump running at 50% speed will use less than 20% of the energy of a system using mechanical control methods” said Christopher Jaszczolt, Yaskawa Product Manager. “The FP605 is a versatile drive that saves time and resources on installation and programming, while maximizing efficiency for optimum energy savings and the return on your investment”.