New Easy Gripper Tooling from PHD

PHD is pleased to announce the release of the Click & Grip Adjustable Gripper Tooling kits! Click & Grip kits are available for an immediate tooling solution and are currently offered on five different PHD pneumatic grippers to cover a wide variety of applications. This tooling is a segmented design constructed of 3D-printed, lightweight polyamide plastic, ideal for cobot applications. The easy adjustability of the segments makes set-up and proof of concept fast and efficient and provides the flexibility with interchangeable components.

Since the Click & Grip kits are ideal for cobot applications, we have provided them as packages with the PHD Pneu-Connect Gripper systems. In this release, we are introducing the new Click & Grip Catalog which contains all the technical information and dimensions for these kits. Additionally, an updated version of the Pneu-Connect catalog is now available which provides a brief overview of Click & Grip and the new part numbers to include the appropriate kits with the package.

The Click & Grip kits can also be ordered separately for the specific PHD Grippers.

Click & Grip Benefits:

Fast configuration and reconfiguration

Convenient “one side” adjustment

Adjustable in 15° increments per segment

Flexibility with interchangeable components. Segments can be added and removed allowing for endless combinations

Design provides limited compliance – helpful during setups and around workers

Corrosion-resistant fasteners

Assembly tool conveniently supplied with kits

Doweling included for easy base alignment

The PHD website now provides a dedicated section for the Pneu-Connect and Click & Grip products, “Gripper Accessories”, under the Products tab. Here you will find the information for each product, CAD and ordering numbers, and links to the catalog.