Fandis Filter Fans from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added a new line of enclosure filter fans to their inventory of thermal management devices. The Fandis Virdis series filter fans provide a low-cost thermal management solution for applications where the surrounding cooler air can be used to reduce the internal temperature of an enclosure.

The Virdis series fans are available in both NEMA 12 and 3R models. NEMA 12 rated models are for indoor use, and NEMA 3R versions are specifically designed to preserve the integrity of components housed within an electrical enclosure located outdoors.

Fandis filter fans are available in various voltages and dimensions, with roof mount units offered for limited space applications.

The Fandis Virdis series also includes vents and grilles that work with the fans to draw filtered cooler ambient air into the enclosure. These vents and grilles come in various sizes and materials.

The new Fandis Virdis series filter fans start at $67.00 with vents and grills starting at $13.25.