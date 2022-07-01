IronHorse® Jet Pump and Stainless Steel Motors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect
Jul 1st, 2022
AutomationDirect has added the new IronHorse MTRJ series of jet pump motors to their AC motor lineup. The MTRJ centrifugal jet pump motors offer an economical motor solution and come in a TEFC enclosure with a 56J frame that has a threaded shaft for direct connection to a jet pump. These jet pump motors are available in 120/230 VAC from 1/3 to 2hp and in 208-230/460 VAC from 1/3 to 3hp at 3600rpm. They have a bolt-on – bolt-off base and single-phase models that include built-in thermal protection.

AutomationDirect has also added the MTS series of IronHorse motors which offer premium efficiency (EISA compliant) motors and come with a IP69K-rated stainless steel construction that can survive the harshest of environments. They are available in sizes from 1/3 to 20hp in 208-230/480VAC 3-phase and in speeds of 1200, 1800, and 3600rpm. These harsh duty motors come in a TEFC or TENV 304 stainless steel enclosure (end bracket, junction box, and hardware are also 304 stainless steel) and are acceptable for use in Class I, Div 2 hazardous locations. They carry the baking industry’s BISSC certification and are certified by NEMA, CSA, UL as well as CE. MTS series motors are offered in C-Face with rigid base and round body footless versions.

The MTS series stainless steel motors start at $401.00 while the MTRJ series centrifugal jet pump motors start at $167.00, and both have a 2-year warranty from the date of purchase.

AutomationDirect
