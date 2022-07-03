binder USA Introduces Overmolded Cable Connectors for Series 770 NCC Connectors

binder USA announced the 770 NCC (Not Connected Closed) series of 8-pin cable connectors, equipped with molded, UL-approved PUR or PVC cables. The series is designed primarily for use in applications where liquid media are found, such as medical device engineering, measurement and control technology, and a variety of industrial applications.

The NCC addresses several common challenges: Medical applications require smooth product surfaces to prevent the accumulation of dirt and reduce contamination risk. Clinical applications frequently require mobile devices to connect to other equipment on site quickly, without risk of contaminating the unmated flange part of the connection. Similar requirements are found in applications in industrial measurement and control technology, where connections must withstand harsh process or environmental conditions.

When mated, series 770 NCC connectors provide level IP67 protection, being dust-tight and shielded against temporary submersion. Unplugged, they are rated IP54, protecting against contact, dust, and splashing water. A reliable and easy-to-use bayonet locking system ensures quick and safe mating and unmating, and molded, UL-approved PUR or PVC cables make field assembly unnecessary. The cable cross-section is 8 x 0.25 mm² and the cable jacket diameter is 6.0 mm. The bending radius of the cables is at least 10x the cable diameter, and at least 5x the diameter for fixed cables. The maximum resistance of wire amounts to 79 Ω/km.

Other highlights include: