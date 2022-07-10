DURApulse GS10 Micro AC Drives from AutomationDirect

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

AutomationDirect
Jul 10th, 2022
AutomationDirect has added the DURApulse GS10 series as their newest and most affordable line of micro AC drives. GS10 drives are available in a variety of voltage and horsepower ratings, including single-phase 120VAC models in sizes from ¼ to 1 hp, single-phase 230VAC models from ¼ to 3hp, three-phase 230VAC models from ¼ to 7.5 hp, and 460VAC three-phase units from ½ to 10 hp.

Even with the low price, these drives offer advanced features such as sensorless vector control, PID control, multiple motor support for induction motors, as well as the ability to control permanent magnet motors. Modbus RTU communication and generous built-in I/O, including analog, digital (with one 10kHz pulse train input), and relay, are standard.

NEMA 1 conduit boxes, DIN rail mounting kits, braking resistors, and more are offered as optional accessories.

The new DURApulse GS10 micro AC drives start at $112.00 and come with a two-year warranty.

Learn more by visiting: https://www.automationdirect.com/micro-vfd

