Teledyne’s Linea Lite Low-Cost, High-Value Color and Monochrome Line Scan Cameras are Now in Volume Production

Teledyne DALSA’s Linea™ Lite family of line scan cameras are available to order now. Built for a wide range of machine vision applications, Linea Lite cameras feature a 45% smaller footprint than the original Linea and are based on the company’s proprietary CMOS image sensor design.

“Linea Lite line scan cameras make line scan imaging more accessible than ever,” said Xing-Fei He, Senior Product Manager at Teledyne DALSA. “With competitive pricing for applications where budgets are tight, these latest generation line scan cameras deliver high throughput without sacrificing performance. This latest generation Linea series combines sensor performance and camera functionality in a powerful and low-cost package.”