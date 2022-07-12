Integration Software Platform as a Service

Epicor Automation Studio is an integration platform as a service embedded within Epicor Kinetic and Epicor Prophet 21 that allows integrators to connect data and automate workflows within Epicor software as well as with more than 1,000 other applications and databases. The software, powered by Workato, offers a low-code integration and synchronization tool that allows Epicor users to connect their data across applications and create automated workflows, all directly from their native Epicor environments and in collaboration with IT for governance.