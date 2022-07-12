The Falcon H8 is the first Hailo-8 AI-powered PCIe accelerator card from LannerElectronics. Lanner collaborated with artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Hailo to design the Falcon H8. According to Lanner, the Falcon H8 is one of the most costefficient PCIe AI accelerator cards on the market, with a low power consumption and record high of up to 156 tera operations per second to allow deep learning applications on edge servers. In addition, Lanner’s Falcon H8 modular, PCIe FHHL form factor provides a compact option for engineers looking to offload CPU loading for low-latency deep learning inference. With high-density AI processors, the Falcon H8 accommodates 4, 5, or 6 Hailo-8 AI processors, offering a modular edge AI system with high processing capabilities and power efficiency.