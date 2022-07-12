Valve System with Integrated OPC UA

The Aventics Series Advanced Valve system featuring the Advanced Electronic System (AES) Profinet and EtherNet/IP is now available with preinstalled OPC UA functionality, making it the first and only valve system to offer this directly integrated capability, according to Emerson. The AES allows users to solve interoperability challenges and access data while the integration of digital twin technology can be used to improve productivity and efficiency. Use of OPC UA in this valve system reportedly simplifies communication with other systems as no gateway is required. According to Emerson, this can result in costs savings for users since it’s more complex and expensive to receive analytics from a valve system without OPC UA. The company notes that the AES is simple to integrate and connect to new or existing applications and machines and provides easy access to data and analytics without changing the controller.