Steute is presenting an expansion of its ZS 92S/SR series emergency pull-wire and belt alignment switches. To date, its emergency pull-wire and belt alignment switches have been packaged in a die-cast aluminum enclosure suited to unfavorable ambient conditions thanks to multiple coatings (passivation, base coat, powder coat). Users can now opt for an enclosure made of top-quality duroplastic, which is anti-corrosive. All screws and connecting elements are stainless steel. The series features a high degree of flexibility and the ZS 92 S is available with a variety of pre-installed settings for the release lever and unlocking mechanism. Installation dimensions are compatible with other readily available emergency pull-wire and belt alignment switches, making it easy to retrofit existing plants with the new switches or to exchange them later, Steute says. In the ZS 92 SR belt alignment switch, the switching points for advance warning and switch off are adjustable in 5° steps.