VTScada is an advanced SCADA software package made by Trihedral, a Delta Group Company since 2020. Together with Delta automation products, VTScada allows manufacturers to implement redundant and complex infrastructures in many industries. With more than 100 drivers already integrated, operators gain fast and direct access to the control environment, simplifying development. According to Dela, VTScada was designed to allow developers to create applications of any size. Users can monitor anything from hundreds to millions of inputs and outputs from custom-designed screens. All core SCADA features are possible including alarms and notifications, trend reports, mapping, reporting, mobile connectivity, version control, graphic development, security, and enterprise connectivity