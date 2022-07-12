The GX Series robot lineup from Epson includes the GX4 and GX8. According to the company, the GX Series is a new class of high-power-density SCARA robots that deliver a level of performance and flexibility for the medical device, electronics, and consumer electronics industries. The GX4 and GX8 SCARA robots offer high throughput, smooth motion control, and can handle heavy payloads (up to 4 kg on the GX4 and up to 8kg on the GX8). Offering multiple arm configurations, a 250-350mm reach with the GX4 and a 450-650mm reach with the GX8, the robots can deliver high precision in tasks including assembly, pick and place, and intricate small-parts handling processes. Both robots have battery-less encoders, built-in Ethernet cables, and other advanced features to support a low cost of ownership, Epson says. The highpower density SCARA robots are equipped with larger motors to handle heavy workloads at fast speeds.