RZ/T2M motor control microprocessor units (MPUs) are for applications such as AC servo drives and industrial robots. According to Renesas, the RZ/T2M combines fast and highly precise real-time motor control capabilities and the latest industrial Ethernet on a single chip, while also supporting functional safety operation. By providing all essential peripheral functions for motor control, the RZ/T2M enables customers to reduce the number of external components, thereby decreasing costs and product size. The RZ/T2M is built around two Arm Cortex-R52 cores with a maximum operating frequency of 800 MHz. Connecting the peripheral functions used for motor control to a dedicated bus linked directly to the CPU enables the CPU to access these functions with low latency. In addition, the large memory capacity (576KB) is tightly coupled with the CPU, reducing the fluctuation in execution time that can occur when cache memory is used and delivering deterministic, fast-response processing.