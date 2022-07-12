Upgraded Oscilloscopes

The new generation of R&S RTP oscilloscopes from Rohde and Schwarz combine high-class signal integrity measurements with the fastest possible acquisition for real-time analysis, the company says. The new models come with a 13.3-in. full HD touchscreen and a redesigned front panel. The 16:9 screen format displays waveforms, allowing settings to be changed quickly. The intuitive front panel increases productivity with direct access to primary instrument settings. R&S RTP high-performance oscilloscopes are available in different bandwidth models, from 4 GHz to 16 GHz, with a sample rate up to 40 Gsample/s. All models also support bandwidth upgrades right up to 16 GHz. At the core of the R&S RTP is the acquisition and processing ASIC from Rohde & Schwarz, which enables an acquisition rate of 750,000 waveforms/s, making it easier for engineers to spot, isolate, and analyze circuit board design defects.