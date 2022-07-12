Welding Cobot

The FastARC CX1000 collaborative robot (cobot) welding system from Acieta is cart-mounted for movement to wherever it’s needed. Changeover is designed to be quick for high-mix, low-volume shops. Hand-guiding the robot makes for simple programming, so no advanced programming experience is necessary. An intuitive interface features drag-and-drop programming capabilities. With many end-of-arm tooling options, the CX1000 can be uncoupled from the weld cart and repurposed for different applications like machine tending or sanding when not welding. The cobot system features a Fanuc 6-axis, 10kg capacity collaborative robotic arm that’s reported to be maintenance-free for up to eight years. The system is compatible with Lincoln Electric and Miller Electric welders and is IP67 rated with sealed components for use in industrial environments.