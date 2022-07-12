The FastARC CX1000 collaborative robot (cobot) welding system from Acieta is cart-mounted for movement to wherever it’s needed. Changeover is designed to be quick for high-mix, low-volume shops. Hand-guiding the robot makes for simple programming, so no advanced programming experience is necessary. An intuitive interface features drag-and-drop programming capabilities. With many end-of-arm tooling options, the CX1000 can be uncoupled from the weld cart and repurposed for different applications like machine tending or sanding when not welding. The cobot system features a Fanuc 6-axis, 10kg capacity collaborative robotic arm that’s reported to be maintenance-free for up to eight years. The system is compatible with Lincoln Electric and Miller Electric welders and is IP67 rated with sealed components for use in industrial environments.
Welding Cobot
Jul 12th, 2022
