Ferrule and Crimping Tool

IDEC Corporation has released a complete product line of S3TL series ferrules, wire strippers, crimpers, and screwdrivers. Properly installed ferrules provide dependable wire terminations to both screw and push-in terminals, but installers and technicians need suitably rated parts and associated tools for making these connections, which are provided by this new line of products. The IDEC S3TL ferrule product line includes various sizes accommodating wire gauges from AWG 26 to AWG 8, each with one or two wires, depending on part number. Each ferrule incorporates an electrically insulated cover, which is color-coded using the German Weidmüller standard, for easy recognition by installers. The ferrules are UL 486F certified when used together with S3TL series crimping tools.