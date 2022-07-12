Electronic Control of Open Circuit Pumps

With the eOC (electronic open circuit) hydraulic architecture, machine manufacturers can take full advantage of their mobile machines. The Rexroth eOC portfolio includes software and hydraulic components to dynamically control work applications and travel drives. The electrohydraulic eOC pump with swivel angle sensor and pressure sensors is the central component in the eOC architecture. It ensures the proper control of the necessary setpoint values for torque, pressure or flow. The pump provides highly dynamic control with millisecond accuracy to modulate the pressure. In combination with the eOC software, characteristics such as dynamics and power control can be set, changed, and combined. Controlled via a CAN interface, the eOC software makes it possible to set various control parameters flexibly during operation.