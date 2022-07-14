Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Announces Promotions in Transformed Marketing Department

Sunny Ainapure, Deana Fu, Dean Norton to take up new director roles as company reorganizes its marketing department.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation
Jul 14th, 2022
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is announcing the promotion of Sunil “Sunny” Ainapure to Director of Product Marketing, Deana Fu to Director of Product Management, and the hiring of Dean Norton as Strategic Marketing Director.
Sunny Ainapure, who has been with Mitsubishi Electric Automation for 18 years, will lead the company’s product marketing department. He started as a senior application engineer and eventually joined the company’s marketing department in 2007. Since then, he has held product manager, account manager, and senior product manager roles before accepting his new role. “Sunny has worked with many of our best customers from the beginning of our relationship,” said Milton Coleman,

Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “His experience will be of great value to the department.” In her role as director of product management, Deana Fu is taking on a strategic role focused on delivering products and solutions that are customer- and market-centric. She will lead a team of product managers to formulate product strategies and align the organization around creating desirable outcomes for Mitsubishi Electric customers. Her team will manage all facets of the product life cycle, advocate for our customers during the development process to ensure that the product requirements resonate with customer needs, and collaborate across all the different functions within Mitsubishi Electric that are involved in bringing the product to market. “Deana’s experience working with our parent company in Japan, managing product launches, and maintaining great relationships positions her well for success in leading this team,” said Coleman.

Dean Norton comes to Mitsubishi Electric Automation as a new hire and will assume the role of Strategic Marketing Director. “Having held a variety of positions (including customer service, sales, product management and marketing), with different levels of responsibility over my 25+ year career in Industrial Automation has afforded me a deep understanding of the customer, as well as what is needed to enable an organization to successfully deliver its value proposition,” explained Norton. “I am excited to have joined such an amazing group here at Mitsubishi Electric Automation and look forward to working with the team to become the most customer-centric company in our market.”

