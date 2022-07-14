The LogiDrive System from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Provides a Complete, Optimized Solution Ideal for Intralogistics and Airports

The DuoDrive integrated gear unit and motor combine with the total LogiDrive package to form a highefficiency solution capable of high-power density, quiet operation, and simple Plug-&-Play commissioning.

NORD’s LogiDrive® complete drive solution reduces planning and commissioning efforts by offering an energy efficient, standardized, and service-friendly system that is Industry 4.0 Ready! Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) technology enables the LogiDrive system to maintain high efficiency even in partial load ranges and low speeds—making the solution especially suited towards intralogistics, warehousing, and airport applications.

The LogiDrive package consists of:

High efficiency two-stage bevel gearbox or DuoDrive

IE4 or IE5+ permanent magnet synchronous motor

Decentralized variable frequency drive

Power plug connector

M12 connectors

Incremental encoder

Pre-assembled cables

Standardized hollow shaft diameters

This solution reduces system variants through standardized geared motor selections tailored specifically to application needs and a large operable speed range via variable frequency drive technology. Simplifying engineering and selection into a compact, modular design significantly reduces spare parts inventory, enables fast commissioning through Plug-and-Play technology, and allows replacement of individual components. The plug-in connections on the base product also enable easy maintenance, service, and installation.

When it comes to gearbox options for the LogiDrive package, two-stage helical bevel gear units or the new DuoDrive integrated gear unit and motor are available. Two-stage helical bevel gear units are made from high-strength aluminum alloy and feature an open housing option for better heat dissipation for high axial and radial loads. They excel in conveying and processing applications while providing a more efficient and reliable solution than typical worm units. The DuoDrive integrated gear unit and motor features a compact, UNICASETM housing and delivers an extremely high gear efficiency of up to 92%. These drives also feature high power density, quiet operation, and fewer wear parts for low maintenance and a long service life.

NORD’s IE4 and IE5+ synchronous motors provide some of the highest efficiencies currently available. The use of this technology in the LogiDrive system minimizes overall costs during service life, provides a faster return on investment, and maximizes system availability. When these motors are paired with the NORDAC LINK VFD, high precision regulation and increased system accuracy is achieved. This optimized combination also results in large overload capacities capable of constant torque over a wide speed range.

NORDAC LINK variable frequency drives offer quick installation and servicing thanks to their quickdisconnect cable options, integrated maintenance switch, and local manual control options. These decentralized VFDs feature functional safety options, an internal braking resistor for controlled, dynamic braking, and parametrization via plug-in control modules, NORDCON software, or NORDCON app. As part of the complete LogiDrive package, NORDAC LINK supports a large speed range—enabling automation for a variety of applications such as stacker cranes, automated transports, baggage handling systems, and conveyor systems.

The LogiDrive package provides a complete drive solution tailored to specific system needs. Not only does the modular design provide versatile arrangements, it also reduces the number of variants, saves money in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and allows for each unit to be individually serviced – minimizing maintenance, downtime, and repair costs.