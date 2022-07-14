Phase and Voltage Monitoring Relays from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new phase and voltage monitoring relays from ProSense. The PMRU-2C series true RMS phase monitor relays protect 3-phase equipment from damage that can occur when there is a phase loss, phase reversal, phase unbalance, undervoltage, or overvoltage condition. These relays are designed to provide protection for most generator systems and applications that use non-sinusoidal waveforms. With non-sinusoidal waveforms, the true RMS voltage measurement ensures accurate sensing, eliminating nuisance tripping.

Also added are voltage monitor relays for AC single-phase (50 to 60 Hz) or DC circuits to protect equipment from voltage faults. Over/under voltage relays, with fixed or adjustable time-delay drop-out, offer protection from over-or under-voltage conditions. Voltage band relays protect equipment required to operate within an upper and lower voltage limit. The relay is energized if the monitored voltage remains within the adjustable range.

The new ProSense PMRU-2C Phase Monitoring Relays start at $79.00, and the ProSense Voltage Monitoring Relays start at $65.00. All new relays have a one-year warranty.