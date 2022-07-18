Siemens Acquires ZONA Technology, Inc; Increases Xcelerator Capabilities for Climate-Neutral Aviation

Siemens USA
Jul 18th, 2022
With the global drive toward climate-neutral aviation gaining pace and the rebirth of interest in supersonic travel, innovations in aircraft configurations require careful and diligent use of aerodynamic and structural design optimization. Siemens Digital Industries Software today announces that it entered into an agreement to acquire ZONA Technology, Inc., a renowned specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions. The addition of the ZONA Technology, Inc. technology to Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio will assist customers in making their digital threads as comprehensive and as efficient as possible to help speed innovation, ensure on-time and on-budget delivery of more sustainable aerospace invention.

The ZONA Technology, Inc. technology will become part of Siemens’ Simcenter™ software portfolio, allowing the creation of a unique end-to-end airframe structure design and certification analysis digital thread, beginning with early concept studies, through high-fidelity aero-structural optimization and to the structural certification and documentation. The combination of ZONA Technology, Inc. high fidelity aeroelastic methods and industry leading Simcenter simulation can reduce dependency on third-party aeroelasticity tools and replace disjointed workflows for airframe analysis, simulation and verification.

"The aerospace industry is facing unprecedented technological challenges as it pursues the complexity of both climate-neutral aviation and the rebirth of supersonic travel," said Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, Senior Vice President, Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The addition of ZONA Technology, Inc. capabilities to the Xcelerator portfolio will help to support our customers going further with their digital transformation and will strengthen Siemens effort to build a comprehensive and cutting-edge end-to-end airframe structure design and certification workflow to the Aerospace industry."

"We are excited to join Siemens Digital Industries Software and bring our expertise and technology for aeroelastic simulation to improve the digital thread for aircraft structures and airframe design," said P.C. Chen, CEO, ZONA Technology, Inc. "A continuous digital connection between the flight physics and structural departments can reduce the number of iterations and speed up the airframe structure certification for aircraft companies striving to launch innovative new aircraft programs on time and on budget."

Based in Scottsdale Arizona, ZONA Technology, Inc. has been serving the aerospace community with commercial software since 1988, with a primary focus on aeroelastic simulation technology which helps to predict flight loads and flutter behavior. It is used by some of the world’s largest aircraft OEMs.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022. Terms are not disclosed. Learn more about what this acquisition means for the aerospace industry on our blog here.

