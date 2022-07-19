Experience, Passion Fuels New Chicago Regional Sales Manager

WAGO Corporation
Jul 19th, 2022
Robert Perez

Robb Perez has recently been hired by WAGO as the new Regional Sales Manager for the Chicago area.  Growing up in the Chicago suburbs, Robb was fascinated with how products were assembled and consistently brought to life.  After earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa, Perez worked in sales at Schneider Electric before moving on to Omron Automation where he took on the role of account manager.

Excited to work with many different industries, Perez is ready to hit the ground running. “I hope to establish strong foundational roots with our channels and end customers in the Chicago region, improving the name and reputation of the WAGO brand.”



Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes

Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Festo’s PUN-H tubing is suitable for standard applications and wet areas or when in contact with water at up to 50°C. PUN-H tubing uses modified material so it will not crack through hydrolysis.
Jul 1st, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800

Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Jul 1st, 2022
