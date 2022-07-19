Experience, Passion Fuels New Chicago Regional Sales Manager

Robb Perez has recently been hired by WAGO as the new Regional Sales Manager for the Chicago area. Growing up in the Chicago suburbs, Robb was fascinated with how products were assembled and consistently brought to life. After earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa, Perez worked in sales at Schneider Electric before moving on to Omron Automation where he took on the role of account manager.

Excited to work with many different industries, Perez is ready to hit the ground running. “I hope to establish strong foundational roots with our channels and end customers in the Chicago region, improving the name and reputation of the WAGO brand.”