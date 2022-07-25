Recent Addition to WAGO Brings Unique Perspective to New Role

WAGO Corporation
Jul 25th, 2022
Jeffrey Govek

WAGO has hired Jeffrey Govek its new Senior Sales and Application Engineer.  After receiving his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tulsa, he got his MBA from Methodist University.  Govek, now based in the Dallas area, has worked in the oil and gas, printing and IoT industries. He also ran his own automation consulting company for many years prior to joining WAGO. 

“As a prior customer of WAGO and automation products, I feel that I can help demonstrate the value that WAGO brings to existing and future customers,” says Govek. “I’m excited to be at a growing company with great products and great people.”  

WAGO Corporation
Two for Tuesday: DIN Rail + Cutter
Two for Tuesday: DIN Rail + Cutter
Jul 19th, 2022
Product Manager Minute: DIN Rail Mount converter
Product Manager Minute: DIN Rail Mount converter
Jul 18th, 2022
Product Manager Minute: Compact Controller 100
Product Manager Minute: Compact Controller 100
Jun 30th, 2022
