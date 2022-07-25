Omron Factory Drive Recorder Launch

Omron Automation Americas is excited to launch the new Factory Drive Recorder

The Omron Factory Drive Recorder combines Omron’s incredibly robust and diverse Industrial Camera line with a brand new Event Capture Software to achieve an incredibly simple to use and feature rich solution for companies looking to monitor automation for error detection and provide an easier way to record and evaluate potential problems. Whether a company is looking to monitor for error detection or if you want to record specific periods of time-based on external triggers, the Factory Drive Recorder is the perfect event capture software for the application.



