Mitsubishi Electric Automation Launches New Online Request for Quote Tool

Platform provides leading selection, searchability in a convenient online tool.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation
Jul 26th, 2022
Kyklo Pr

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, a leading automation supplier, recently launched a new online customer shopping style platform for product selection and search. The platform provides a B2B-type experience, which provides easy to use tools to request pricing quotes for specific products.

As part of the company’s digital strategy, the platform allows customers to select products based on specifications, or to select products by model number. The system also provides quick recommendations for compatible associated products and accessories.

“The guiding principle behind our new platform was to provide our customers an easy to use, customer-centric product selection tool in a familiar online purchasing style environment,” said Sloan Zupan, senior director of marketing at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. “The result is a tool that ensures the efficient use of our customers’ time to find the high- -quality products for which Mitsubishi Electric is known.”

Customers can find a hyperlink to the platform on the Mitsubishi Electric Automation website, making it easy to navigate, search and find products quickly, typically within just a few clicks. Once they have found their desired products, customers can submit a request for a quote through the platform for quick response by qualified sales engineers.

According to Zupan, the platform showed strong results in the proof-ofconcept phase and has attracted more than 25,000 unique visitors since late 2021. In addition, more than 75% of visitors have come to the platform through organic searches.

“Those figures speak to the high quality of the content, which is updated regularly to provide our customers the searchability they want together with the selection they need,” he said.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation worked with Kyklo to create and develop the platform. Founded in 2015, KYKLO focuses on helping distributors, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers in the electrical and mechanical industry with their digital transformation.

The easy-to-use Mitsubishi Electric platform can be found at https://shop1.us.mitsubishielectric.com. 

Companies in this article
Mitsubishi Electric Automation
Pkr Robotic Case Packers
EndFlex Offers New Customizable Robotic Pick & Place Cells
Flexible case packing options now include both gantry and delta robots.
Jul 26th, 2022
Kyklo Pr
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Launches New Online Request for Quote Tool
Platform provides leading selection, searchability in a convenient online tool.
Jul 26th, 2022
BMG Mantis robot arm from Nalle Automation Systems.
BMG Announces the Mantis Robotic Trim Press Handler from Nalle Automation Systems
Compact, flexible and configurable robotic system enables full automated handling of trim press products
Jul 26th, 2022
Download
Omron Factory Drive Recorder Launch
Jul 25th, 2022
Jeffrey Govek
Recent Addition to WAGO Brings Unique Perspective to New Role
Jul 25th, 2022
Electric Forklift Batteries 101: Overcoming Charging Downtime
Sponsored
Electric Forklift Batteries 101: Overcoming Charging Downtime
Today’s warehouses rely on electric forklifts to improve efficiency and cost savings. That means equipment manufacturers face a new challenge: charging downtime. Here’s how to overcome it.
Jul 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 25 At 11 35 52 Am
Eaton E58 Series M30 Harsh Duty Photoelectric Sensors from AutomationDirect
Jul 25th, 2022
Ap05 Id 30991
Position Indicator AP05 IO-Link–The Most Compact Solution for Process-Reliable Size Changeover
Jul 25th, 2022
168 Mfg Photos Dsc08663 Showcase Specs
168 Manufacturing Adds New Distributors For Automated Machine Shop Technologies
168 Manufacturing, a brand of Precision Tool Technologies that designs and develops CNC machine shop automation technologies, announces partnerships with six new North American distributors for its FullShop™ Automated Coolant Management Systems.
Jul 25th, 2022
Mitsubishi Melservo J5 D Common Dc Bus Servo Amplifiers
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Melservo-J5D Amplifiers Reduce Panel Space
Capture and enable reuse of regenerative energy
Jul 21st, 2022
Juana Roll
JuanaRoll Pre-Roll Machine Now Even More Flexible
Jul 20th, 2022
Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Sponsored
Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Festo’s PUN-H tubing is suitable for standard applications and wet areas or when in contact with water at up to 50°C. PUN-H tubing uses modified material so it will not crack through hydrolysis.
Jul 1st, 2022
Kuka%20 Lbr%20iisy%20cobot
KUKA Brings the Future of Cobot Automation to IMTS
Jul 19th, 2022
Siemens Digital Industries Software today announces that it entered into an agreement to acquire ZONA Technology, Inc., a renowned specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions.
Siemens Acquires ZONA Technology, Inc; Increases Xcelerator Capabilities for Climate-Neutral Aviation
Jul 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 14 At 10 17 56 Am
Phase and Voltage Monitoring Relays from AutomationDirect
Jul 14th, 2022
Duodrive Logidrive Web Rgb
The LogiDrive System from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Provides a Complete, Optimized Solution Ideal for Intralogistics and Airports
The modular system is engineered to be maintenance-friendly, cost effective, and energy efficient even with partial load ranges and low speeds.
Jul 14th, 2022
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is announcing the promotion of Sunil “Sunny” Ainapure to Director of Product Marketing, Deana Fu to Director of Product Management, and the hiring of Dean Norton as Strategic Marketing Director.
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Announces Promotions in Transformed Marketing Department
Sunny Ainapure, Deana Fu, Dean Norton to take up new director roles as company reorganizes its marketing department.
Jul 14th, 2022
Swing Arm
Front Side Label Application with the Swing Arm Applicator
The swing arm applicator is precise, safe and its electronics allows you to control the acceleration and deceleration phase, allowing safer and fully controlled movements.
Jul 14th, 2022
1200px Abb Logo svg
ABB Opens Global Innovation and Training Campus for Machine Automation at B&R in Austria
Jul 13th, 2022
Bosch Rexroth
Electronic Control of Open Circuit Pumps
Jul 12th, 2022
More in Supplier News
10 Belt Driven Actuators
Belt-Driven Actuators
Jul 12th, 2022
9 Welding Cobot
Welding Cobot
Jul 12th, 2022
8 Upgraded Oscilloscopes
Upgraded Oscilloscopes
Jul 12th, 2022
7 Motor Control Microprocessor
Motor Control Microprocessor
Jul 12th, 2022
6 Scara Robots
SCARA Robots
Jul 12th, 2022
5 Advanced Scada Software Package
Advanced SCADA Software Package
Jul 12th, 2022
4 Emergency Pull Wire And Belt Alignment Switches
Emergency Pull-Wire and Belt Alignment Switches
Jul 12th, 2022
3 Valve System With Integrated Opcua
Valve System with Integrated OPC UA
Jul 12th, 2022
2 Pc Ie Accelerator Card
PCIe Accelerator Card
Jul 12th, 2022
1 Integration Software Platform As A Service
Integration Software Platform as a Service
Jul 12th, 2022
ATRO, the modular Automation Technology for Robotics system from Beckhoff, adapts to tasks with any number of axes and is freely scalable, customizable and expandable.
Beckhoff Introduces ATRO, the Highly Modular, Fully Customizable Industrial Robot
Flexible and fully integrated, Automation Technology for Robotics (ATRO) is a compact, multi-axis system that supports rapid robot assembly and programming.
Jul 12th, 2022
Linea%20 Lite%20 Final
Teledyne’s Linea Lite Low-Cost, High-Value Color and Monochrome Line Scan Cameras are Now in Volume Production
Jul 12th, 2022