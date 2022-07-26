Mitsubishi Electric Automation Launches New Online Request for Quote Tool

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, a leading automation supplier, recently launched a new online customer shopping style platform for product selection and search. The platform provides a B2B-type experience, which provides easy to use tools to request pricing quotes for specific products.

As part of the company’s digital strategy, the platform allows customers to select products based on specifications, or to select products by model number. The system also provides quick recommendations for compatible associated products and accessories.

“The guiding principle behind our new platform was to provide our customers an easy to use, customer-centric product selection tool in a familiar online purchasing style environment,” said Sloan Zupan, senior director of marketing at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. “The result is a tool that ensures the efficient use of our customers’ time to find the high- -quality products for which Mitsubishi Electric is known.”

Customers can find a hyperlink to the platform on the Mitsubishi Electric Automation website, making it easy to navigate, search and find products quickly, typically within just a few clicks. Once they have found their desired products, customers can submit a request for a quote through the platform for quick response by qualified sales engineers.

According to Zupan, the platform showed strong results in the proof-ofconcept phase and has attracted more than 25,000 unique visitors since late 2021. In addition, more than 75% of visitors have come to the platform through organic searches.

“Those figures speak to the high quality of the content, which is updated regularly to provide our customers the searchability they want together with the selection they need,” he said.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation worked with Kyklo to create and develop the platform. Founded in 2015, KYKLO focuses on helping distributors, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers in the electrical and mechanical industry with their digital transformation.

The easy-to-use Mitsubishi Electric platform can be found at https://shop1.us.mitsubishielectric.com.