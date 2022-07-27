Rockwell Automation Partners with Dragos, Improves Operational Technology Incident Response Readiness

The incident response retainer program helps industrial organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents in operational technology (OT) environments.

The best-in-class incident response retainer program includes:

Dedicated Integrated Control System (ICS) incident responders from Dragos

Local and trusted field service engineers and global network services resources from Rockwell Automation

Coordination from Rockwell Automation project management to direct collaboration and resource allocation

Failing to plan ahead with an incident response retainer is one of the costliest mistakes that industrial organizations make in OT cyber incident response. This unique three-step framework helps organizations get ahead of cyberthreats through notification, assessment and containment, and remediation, incident post-mortem and improvement planning.

Customers are also able to use unused hours on other services from Rockwell Automation and Dragos to help improve security posture and minimize the risk of future incidents.