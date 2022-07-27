Rockwell Automation Nearly Doubles Input Voltage Capacity for Compact PowerFlex Drive

The newest medium voltage variable drive frequency from Rockwell Automation delivers industry-leading performance in about half the space.
The latest enhancement to the PowerFlex® 6000T drive now accepts up to 13.8 kV primary voltage, nearly twice the input voltage, in a footprint that is only 2310...3010 mm (7.58...9.87 feet) wide. The drive can be applied to 3…4.16 kV applications with high voltage input built in. Plus, high-voltage feeds can be directly connected to the drive from the main distribution line without additional step-down transformer or substation equipment, reducing costs.
The compact A-Frame design is ideal for new and retrofit industrial applications in IEC markets where industrial space is a premium – specifically for high-voltage primary installations.
The PowerFlex 6000T drive features TotalFORCE® technology. With real-time operational intelligence, this smart industrial control system:
- Monitors system performance
- Delivers faster commissioning with adaptive control
- Saves energy with economizer mode
- Reduces downtime and repair costs with predictive maintenance alerts
- Makes it easy to start up and troubleshoot all drives on the common control platform
PowerFlex 6000T drives are engineered for managing motor control for demanding applications in heavy industries – oil and gas refining; mining, mineral and metal processing; power generation plants; and water and wastewater treatment facilities.