Rockwell Automation Nearly Doubles Input Voltage Capacity for Compact PowerFlex Drive

The newest medium voltage variable drive frequency from Rockwell Automation delivers industry-leading performance in about half the space.

The latest enhancement to the PowerFlex® 6000T drive now accepts up to 13.8 kV primary voltage, nearly twice the input voltage, in a footprint that is only 2310...3010 mm (7.58...9.87 feet) wide. The drive can be applied to 3…4.16 kV applications with high voltage input built in. Plus, high-voltage feeds can be directly connected to the drive from the main distribution line without additional step-down transformer or substation equipment, reducing costs.

The compact A-Frame design is ideal for new and retrofit industrial applications in IEC markets where industrial space is a premium – specifically for high-voltage primary installations.

The PowerFlex 6000T drive features TotalFORCE® technology. With real-time operational intelligence, this smart industrial control system:

Monitors system performance

Delivers faster commissioning with adaptive control

Saves energy with economizer mode

Reduces downtime and repair costs with predictive maintenance alerts

Makes it easy to start up and troubleshoot all drives on the common control platform

PowerFlex 6000T drives are engineered for managing motor control for demanding applications in heavy industries – oil and gas refining; mining, mineral and metal processing; power generation plants; and water and wastewater treatment facilities.