Winters Pressure Accessories from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect
Jul 29th, 2022
AutomationDirect has added new pressure sensing accessories from Winters. These accessories will protect delicate pressure measurement equipment from damage caused by pressure surges, superheated media, and more.

Included in the new product release are siphons that protect pressure gauges, transmitters, and switches from the effects of high-temperature media such as steam. New pressure snubbers protect instruments by suppressing pressure pulsations and spikes.

Added manual isolation and throttling needle valves isolate instruments from the sensed media, while block and bleed valves isolate instruments with the added ability to bleed off unwanted pressure. Both valves also allow for quick and easy removal and maintenance of measurement instruments without shutting down the process.

Winters pressure accessories come with a 5-year warranty and start at $7.50.

Digital Metal Launches new DMP/PRO Series Industrial Metal Binder Jet 3D Printer
Jul 29th, 2022
7 29 Fanuc America New West Campus
Fanuc America Expands Michigan Campus to Accommodate Automation Demand
Fanuc’s West Campus expansion will expand its operational space in Oakland County, Mich., to nearly 2 million sq ft. The construction will include a 655,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects.
Jul 29th, 2022
Jul 29th, 2022
Miki Pulley Ask Stainless Steel Coupling
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
Is ideal for challenging food applications
Jul 29th, 2022
Rockwell Automation Power Flex 6000 T
Rockwell Automation Nearly Doubles Input Voltage Capacity for Compact PowerFlex Drive
Jul 27th, 2022
AI and Cloud Optimized
Sponsored
AI and Cloud Optimized
Improve access to critical data with powerful visualization tools for better situational awareness, uncovering opportunities in minutes.
Jul 21st, 2022
16x9 Man Woman Data Center 493462273
Rockwell Automation Partners with Dragos, Improves Operational Technology Incident Response Readiness
Jul 27th, 2022
Allied Material Handling & Packaging Suppliers Pr
Allied Electronics & Automation Offers a Comprehensive Range of Ready-to-Ship Material Handling & Packaging Solutions
Allied’s extensive supply of material handling & packaging products provides customers with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for moving, manipulating, protecting, storing, packing and shipping goods spanning raw materials to finished products.
Jul 27th, 2022
Pkr Robotic Case Packers
EndFlex Offers New Customizable Robotic Pick & Place Cells
Flexible case packing options now include both gantry and delta robots.
Jul 26th, 2022
Kyklo Pr
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Launches New Online Request for Quote Tool
Platform provides leading selection, searchability in a convenient online tool.
Jul 26th, 2022
BMG Mantis robot arm from Nalle Automation Systems.
BMG Announces the Mantis Robotic Trim Press Handler from Nalle Automation Systems
Compact, flexible and configurable robotic system enables full automated handling of trim press products
Jul 26th, 2022
Electric Forklift Batteries 101: Overcoming Charging Downtime
Sponsored
Electric Forklift Batteries 101: Overcoming Charging Downtime
Today’s warehouses rely on electric forklifts to improve efficiency and cost savings. That means equipment manufacturers face a new challenge: charging downtime. Here’s how to overcome it.
Jul 21st, 2022
Jeffrey Govek
Recent Addition to WAGO Brings Unique Perspective to New Role
Jul 25th, 2022
Img Hydrogen
Comau To Deliver High-Speed Automation Solutions for Multiple Hydrogen Energy Providers
Jul 25th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 25 At 11 35 52 Am
Eaton E58 Series M30 Harsh Duty Photoelectric Sensors from AutomationDirect
Jul 25th, 2022
Ap05 Id 30991
Position Indicator AP05 IO-Link–The Most Compact Solution for Process-Reliable Size Changeover
Jul 25th, 2022
168 Mfg Photos Dsc08663 Showcase Specs
168 Manufacturing Adds New Distributors For Automated Machine Shop Technologies
168 Manufacturing, a brand of Precision Tool Technologies that designs and develops CNC machine shop automation technologies, announces partnerships with six new North American distributors for its FullShop™ Automated Coolant Management Systems.
Jul 25th, 2022
Mitsubishi Melservo J5 D Common Dc Bus Servo Amplifiers
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Melservo-J5D Amplifiers Reduce Panel Space
Capture and enable reuse of regenerative energy
Jul 21st, 2022
Juana Roll
JuanaRoll Pre-Roll Machine Now Even More Flexible
Jul 20th, 2022
Robert Perez
Experience, Passion Fuels New Chicago Regional Sales Manager
Jul 19th, 2022
Siemens Digital Industries Software today announces that it entered into an agreement to acquire ZONA Technology, Inc., a renowned specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions.
Siemens Acquires ZONA Technology, Inc; Increases Xcelerator Capabilities for Climate-Neutral Aviation
Jul 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 14 At 10 17 56 Am
Phase and Voltage Monitoring Relays from AutomationDirect
Jul 14th, 2022
Duodrive Logidrive Web Rgb
The LogiDrive System from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Provides a Complete, Optimized Solution Ideal for Intralogistics and Airports
The modular system is engineered to be maintenance-friendly, cost effective, and energy efficient even with partial load ranges and low speeds.
Jul 14th, 2022
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is announcing the promotion of Sunil “Sunny” Ainapure to Director of Product Marketing, Deana Fu to Director of Product Management, and the hiring of Dean Norton as Strategic Marketing Director.
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Announces Promotions in Transformed Marketing Department
Sunny Ainapure, Deana Fu, Dean Norton to take up new director roles as company reorganizes its marketing department.
Jul 14th, 2022
Swing Arm
Front Side Label Application with the Swing Arm Applicator
The swing arm applicator is precise, safe and its electronics allows you to control the acceleration and deceleration phase, allowing safer and fully controlled movements.
Jul 14th, 2022
1200px Abb Logo svg
ABB Opens Global Innovation and Training Campus for Machine Automation at B&R in Austria
Jul 13th, 2022
Bosch Rexroth
Electronic Control of Open Circuit Pumps
Jul 12th, 2022
Idec S3 Tl
Ferrule and Crimping Tool
Jul 12th, 2022
10 Belt Driven Actuators
Belt-Driven Actuators
Jul 12th, 2022
9 Welding Cobot
Welding Cobot
Jul 12th, 2022
8 Upgraded Oscilloscopes
Upgraded Oscilloscopes
Jul 12th, 2022
7 Motor Control Microprocessor
Motor Control Microprocessor
Jul 12th, 2022