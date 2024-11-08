Siemens and ServiceNow Collaborate on Security and GenAI

Siemens and ServiceNow have announced a partnership focused on boosting industrial cybersecurity and driving the integration of generative AI (genAI) into shopfloor operations. This partnership is focused on connecting Siemens' Sinec Security Guard for industrial vulnerability management and Siemens Industrial Copilot for generative AI-powered automation with ServiceNow’s workflow automation to streamline factory operations.

ServiceNow's Operational Technology Service Management (OTSM) suite plays a key role in this cooperation. OTSM helps organizations manage and secure their operational technology environments by integrating IT and OT workflows, providing real-time visibility and automating processes across the factory floor. With the addition of Sinec Security Guard, ServiceNow’s OT Vulnerability Response (OT VR) will include additional insights into vulnerabilities related to OT equipment for faster detection and remediation of security threats.

To improve human-machine collaboration on the shop floor, Siemens genAI-powered Industrial Copilot will be used to provide users of ServiceNow’s Now Platform with a “new level of control over operational processes through the interaction between static and dynamic machine data,” according to Siemens and ServiceNow. This “new level of control” refers to the ability of users to interact with the copilot technology in their own language to get detailed instructions and recommendations based on their requests.

ServiceNow adds that its ability to automate workflows—from maintenance scheduling to real-time problem-solving—helps ensure that the AI-driven insights from the copilot translate into tangible and efficient actions that improve productivity and minimize downtime.

“Combining the strength of Siemens Xcelerator, including Sinec Security Guard and the Siemens Industrial Copilot, with ServiceNow’s automation capabilities will help our customers make faster, smarter decisions,” said Rainer Brehm, CEO of factory automation at Siemens. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in securing OT environments and bringing cutting-edge AI technology directly to the factory floor.”