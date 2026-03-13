Helukabel Group Rebrands as Helu

The Helukabel Group, a manufacturer of cables and wires, is adopting a new brand name, “Helu,” as part of its strategic shift from being a manufacturer of only cables and wires into a systems supplier for electrical connection technology and to unify its range of products.

In addition to cables and wires, Helu’s portfolio now includes assemblies and drag chains with which it develops integrated, custom and installation-ready technologies for customer applications. Helu produces the drag chains and assemblies in its own factories.

Helu now specializes in the production of cables, wires, accessories, cable assemblies, robotic dress packs and drag chains with 76 locations in 43 countries. In its 200,000-square-foot, suburban-Chicago facility, Helu USA stocks more than 4,000 cable, wire and accessory line items for applications such as mechanical and plant engineering, industrial automation, oil and gas, building technology, infrastructure, mobility and renewable energy.

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