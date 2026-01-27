B&R to Present Flexible Automation Solutions for Laboratory Operations at SLAS 2026

B&R Industrial Automation, ABB’s Machine Automation division, will present innovative technologies for automation in laboratory environments at SLAS 2026, taking place from February 9 to 11 in Boston, Massachusetts. At Booth 2432, the company will highlight ACOPOS 6D, a magnetic levitation transport system designed for precise and adaptable sample handling.
ACOPOS 6D moves shuttles freely on a planr surface with six degrees of motion. The system supports cleanroom suitable transport and provides high positioning accuracy. Laboratories can increase processing density and reduce overall floor space while maintaining consistent quality in their production. ACOPOS 6D can be integrated with commercial instruments and custom workstations to support continuous end-to-end automation.
Key features on display at B&R’s booth:
- Sample handling with magnetic levitation: The system provides contact-free, contamination resistant movement. Laboratories can support both single sample runs and high throughput sequences.
- Unified automation platform: The integrated system provides real-time data collection and complete traceability through LIMS systems.
- Precision control for consistent results: Motion performance supports accuracy at scale and reliable throughput. B&R will also highlight how these technologies support high throughput, flexibility, and consistent laboratory performance at scale.
