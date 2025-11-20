Emerson Launches WirelessHART Non-Contracting Radar Level Transmitter

Emerson has released the Rosemount 3408 wireless level transmitter. The company claims it is the world’s first native WirelessHART non-contacting radar level transmitter. The transmitter’s wireless capability removes the time and costs typically associated with installing cabling in automated measurement points.

The transmitter uses 80 gigahertz frequency modulated continuous wave technology to measure the level of liquids and solids, making it suitable for use in a range of industries such as energy, chemical, metals and mining, and pulp and paper. Emerson noted that it also eliminates measurement blind spots and the need for manual readings related to continuous level monitoring in industrial environments.

It can also be integrated into other monitoring and control systems that are compliant with the HART Communication Foundation protocol and the Field Device Integration standard.

Key features of the new transmitter include:

Diagnostics software to provide actionable insights into device and process health.

Smart meter verification, which provides in-situ performance validation without interrupting the process.

Signal quality metrics to deliver continuous, real-time assessment of radar signal quality and early alerts of abnormal conditions.

Data historian functionality that streamlines troubleshooting and supports proactive maintenance by continuously recording and storing key measurement and diagnostic data.

A modular electronics cassette that can be removed or replaced without disturbing the field wiring or process seal. The transmitter’s two power modules allow for the update rate to suit user needs and obtain extended battery life with a slower update rate.

