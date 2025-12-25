Ixana's New Chip Eliminates the Need for USB Ports on Sealed IoT Devices

Industrial Internet of Things technologies have opened up a new world of data access enabling insights into production that were nearly impossible to achieve not so long ago. Of course, the downside is that we’re all familiar with the expanded attack surface IoT devices create for cybersecurity due to their always-on connectedness.

But there’s another security concern that doesn’t always receive the attention it deserves, and that is: if you’re not downloading upgrades from the cloud directly to the device, you're still breaking the seal and connecting a cable to update device firmware.

Every time a seal is opened, it introduces risk, both to device warranties and potential contamination.

To resolve this issue, Ixana has developed a chip designed to remove this failure point entirely and make USB debug ports on sealed equipment obsolete. This chip, the XA-NFE2001, is a transceiver designed to solve what Ixana’s refers to as the "last decimeter" connectivity bottleneck for the AI era.