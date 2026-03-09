Cargill to Deploy NTT Data Private 5G Network Globally

IT and business services provider NTT Data announced that agriculture products provider Cargill is deploying its Private 5G network across 50 sites globally, with plans to expand to additional sites in 2026. The 5G tech is being used to to provide secure, scalable connectivity that can be rapidly deployed where traditional network infrastructure is impractical.

This initiative supports Cargill’s connected workplace strategy along with its SAP ERP rollout to improve real-time visibility into production processes, enhance collaboration between frontline and operations teams and support data-driven decision-making. It also supports Cargill’s robotics deployment.

NTT Data said its Private 5G network is distinct from traditional Wi-Fi or wired networks in its ability to provide consistent, high-performance connectivity for connected workforce applications as well as robotics and digital operations in industrial settings.

Key capabilities of NTT Data’s Private 5G include:

Supporting connected workers with low latency access to enterprise applications and operational data on smartphones and ruggedized tablets.

Enabling robotics and physical AI, including the use of Spot — an inspection robot developed by Boston Dynamics — to automate safety inspections and monitor hazardous environments.

