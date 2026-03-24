Beckhoff’s New EtherCAT Terminals Modernize the Industrial I/O Format

The new I/O terminals feature updated housing and wiring along with app-based diagnostics.
Related To: 
March 24, 2026
69b981d974a17e7c7fe63daf Pr022026 Beckhoff Ed Series Ethercat Terminals Us

Beckhoff's new ED Series EtherCAT Terminals feature a modernized hardware format with tool-free push‑in wiring installation and app‑based diagnostics via a scannable product data matrix. These terminals are also fully compatible with existing EtherCAT I/O. 

Internally, the ED series terminals offer the same performance and built-in diagnostics capabilities offered by all EtherCAT devices. 

Beckhoff said the updated design simplifies installation, wiring and troubleshooting, improving commissioning speed, reducing downtime and increasing overall system availability for a wide range of machines and equipment. 

The ED terminals feature IP20‑rated durability and easy traceability for quality assurance and spare parts management. 

More I/O insights from Automation World: 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

AI Vision System Uses Synthetic Data to Master Food Inspection Variability
MTNA Transforms Legacy Manufacturing Ops with Smart Machine Monitoring
Why Effective Power and Energy Management is Crucial in Automation
Sponsored
Which Ignition Edition Is Right For Your System?
Sponsored