Beckhoff’s New EtherCAT Terminals Modernize the Industrial I/O Format

Beckhoff's new ED Series EtherCAT Terminals feature a modernized hardware format with tool-free push‑in wiring installation and app‑based diagnostics via a scannable product data matrix. These terminals are also fully compatible with existing EtherCAT I/O.

Internally, the ED series terminals offer the same performance and built-in diagnostics capabilities offered by all EtherCAT devices.

Beckhoff said the updated design simplifies installation, wiring and troubleshooting, improving commissioning speed, reducing downtime and increasing overall system availability for a wide range of machines and equipment.

The ED terminals feature IP20‑rated durability and easy traceability for quality assurance and spare parts management.

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