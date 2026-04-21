Siemens Expands 5G Infrastructure to U.S. and Seven Additional Countries

Siemens is expanding its industrial-grade private 5G infrastructure to the United States and seven additional countries, enabled by two new radio units covering the 3.8–4.2 GHz band and the U.S.-specific CBRS band, bringing the infrastructure to a total of 15 countries across Europe and the Americas.

The dedicated CBRS-band radio unit allows U.S. manufacturers to deploy Siemens' private 5G on their own premises, serving industrial sectors such as manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, intralogistics, heavy industries and crane operations, according to Siemens.

The company also updated its 5G routers with edge runtime capabilities, allowing apps to run directly on the device, enabling real-time, AI-ready data processing on the shop floor.

Siemens developed its private 5G infrastructure for industrial use cases, operational requirements, OT cybersecurity and end users. The infrastructure is end-to-end and has on-premises wireless network operation without relying on third-party providers or mobile network operators, according to Siemens. It also integrates into Siemens' IT/OT landscape as part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.

The system supports automation protocols, such as Profinet, and offers adjustable upload and download capacities. It is also certified by the German safety and certification body TÜV to support wireless ProfiSafe communication.

Availability of the infrastructure is: