Quiz: Embedding Wireless in OT Networks

How do systems like slotted waveguides deliver interference resistance and simplified maintenance?
April 17, 2026
Businessman hand hold of CPS and global networking. cyber-physical systems, IoT integration platforms, real-time monitoring, industrial automation, secure smart infrastructure solutions.

While the general rule still applies — if you can hardwire it, do so — modern wireless technology has advanced significantly from the days when a microwave could disrupt your entire network. Industrial-grade wireless and optical options now deliver the speed, reliability and security needed for operational technology (OT) environments that demand constant uptime.

After reading this article about wireless in OT networks, take this quiz to test your knowledge.

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