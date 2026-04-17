Quiz: Embedding Wireless in OT Networks

While the general rule still applies — if you can hardwire it, do so — modern wireless technology has advanced significantly from the days when a microwave could disrupt your entire network. Industrial-grade wireless and optical options now deliver the speed, reliability and security needed for operational technology (OT) environments that demand constant uptime.
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