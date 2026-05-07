Yokogawa OpreX Open Automation SI Kit Certified by Open Process Automation

Yokogawa’s OpreX Open Automation SI Kit for Open Process Automation (OPA) systems has been certified for conformance with the OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA) profile of the Open Process Automation Standard (O‑PAS*1), which the company claims is a first in the process industry.

OPA is an initiative of The Open Group Open Process Automation Forum (OPAF) that promotes the adoption of an open, secure and interoperable process control architecture to enable the flexible combination of devices and software from different manufacturers.

This OPC UA certification officially confirms that release 1.02.10 of Yokogawa’s Open Automation SI Kit conforms with the OPC UA client/server communication profile (OCF‑001: O‑PAS Connectivity Framework*2) defined in the O‑PAS standard. This means that systems with the Open Automation SI Kit installed can provide standard, reliable communication and data exchange, enabling seamless interoperability between O‑PAS components supplied by Yokogawa and other vendors, according to the company.