Quiz: Industrial Connectivity Trends

Industrial networks are the backbone of control systems, enabling communication between devices such as controllers, sensors, actuators and enterprise systems. As industries embrace digital transformation, the need for robust, scalable and intelligent connectivity has never been greater. That’s why the landscape of industrial connectivity is being reshaped by technological innovation, economic pressures and evolving operational requirements.
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