Quiz: Industrial Connectivity Trends

How are industrial networks changing and altering the landscape of manufacturing connectivity?
May 8, 2026
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A close-up view of a shut-off valve inside a water pumping station. The setting highlights engineering communications and industrial design, showcasing the functioning components of the system.

Industrial networks are the backbone of control systems, enabling communication between devices such as controllers, sensors, actuators and enterprise systems. As industries embrace digital transformation, the need for robust, scalable and intelligent connectivity has never been greater. That’s why the landscape of industrial connectivity is being reshaped by technological innovation, economic pressures and evolving operational requirements.

After reading this article about industrial connectivity trends, take this quiz to test your knowledge.

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