Rockwell Announces MES Portfolio Innovations

Rockwell Automation announced a series of innovations to its Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES) portfolio to make it more elastic through a focus on flexibility, scalability and resiliency.

Rockwell stated that its elastic MES portfolio is a cloud-native, interoperable MES platform designed to unify operations across OT and IT to enable progress toward autonomous operations.

Traditional MES software often operates in silos, limiting visibility across OT and IT. Rockwell said its elastic MES eliminates these barriers with a single, unified platform that connects the manufacturing lifecycle — from materials and inventory to production and tooling. Embedded analytics, AI-driven insights and connected worker technology help users keep production agile, visible and optimized.

To clarify the elastic elements of Rockwell’s Plex MES portfolio, the company noted:

It is tailored for discrete, hybrid and regulated industries to help ensure compliance, traceability and security.

Is offered in a multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) environment with embedded AI technology to guide manufacturers toward autonomous operations.

Its secure platform is designed to integrate with existing systems.

It offers flexible options from cloud-only to hybrid configurations to fit each site’s operational needs.

