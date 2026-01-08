Schneider Electric Receives EcoLogo Certification

Schneider Electric, an automation technology provider, announced it has become the first company to receive certification for UL Solution’s new EcoLogo certification program for energy and industrial automation equipment. Schneider Electric received the certification for its portfolio of PowerPact molded case circuit breakers.

The EcoLogo certification for sustainability in industrial equipment is designed to help manufacturers demonstrate their commitment to sustainability through third-party evaluation, in accordance with UL 2711, the Standard for Sustainability of Energy and Industrial Automation Equipment.

It is a life cycle-based ecolabel that evaluates environmental and human health impacts across the entire product lifecycle. Criteria include:

Materials: Use of recycled, bio-based and sustainably sourced content.

Manufacturing and operations: Renewable energy use, energy efficiency, and waste minimization.

Health and safety: Reduced toxicity and human health hazard mitigation.

Product life cycle: Performance, durability and recyclability.

Corporate governance: Reporting on sustainable corporate practices.

Transparency: Publicly available third party certified carbon footprint disclosure.

According to Schneider Electric, the certification marks the first time that energy and industrial automation equipment can be assessed under the EcoLogo program, which has long been used in sectors such as cleaning products, electronics and personal care.

EcoLogo certifications are part of the Global Ecolabelling Network’s GENICES (Global Ecolabelling Network Information and Certification System) and qualify as an ISO Type 1 ecolabel.

