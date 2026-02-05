Emerson's Updated DeltaV Automation Platform Adds Software-Defined Control, Flexible Subscriptions and Enhanced Cybersecurity
Emerson has integrated new features into its DeltaV Automation Platform version 16.LTS (long-term support) to deliver software-defined capabilities developed to reduce automation costs, enhance operational intelligence, improve data visibility and strengthen cybersecurity.
Version 16.LTS provides access to the DeltaV IQ Controller, a controller deployed in a server-based environment. Using Emerson’s flexible subscription model, DeltaV Flex System, provides companies with full DeltaV distributed control system capability in a way that allows companies to pay for use over time and scale up or down quickly as market factors dictate.
This update includes native support for Profinet over Ethernet-APL on the DeltaV PK Controller to enable high-speed connectivity to field devices across process and hybrid manufacturing operations.
Enhancements in this version include:
- Secure, read-only access to displays outside of the control room, making it possible to serve control room data to consumers for trending and continuous improvement of operations.
- Web application integration that allows users to bring third-party software applications — such as optimization tools — natively into the DeltaV control interface.
DeltaV version 16.LTS maintains DeltaV’s International Society of Automation (ISA) System Security Assurance (SSA) Level 1 (L1) certification, which provides third-party assurance of secure-by-design practices that meet ISA/IEC-62443-3-3 and 4-1 requirements.
