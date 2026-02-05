Emerson's Updated DeltaV Automation Platform Adds Software-Defined Control, Flexible Subscriptions and Enhanced Cybersecurity

Emerson has integrated new features into its DeltaV Automation Platform version 16.LTS (long-term support) to deliver software-defined capabilities developed to reduce automation costs, enhance operational intelligence, improve data visibility and strengthen cybersecurity.

Version 16.LTS provides access to the DeltaV IQ Controller, a controller deployed in a server-based environment. Using Emerson’s flexible subscription model, DeltaV Flex System, provides companies with full DeltaV distributed control system capability in a way that allows companies to pay for use over time and scale up or down quickly as market factors dictate.

This update includes native support for Profinet over Ethernet-APL on the DeltaV PK Controller to enable high-speed connectivity to field devices across process and hybrid manufacturing operations.

Enhancements in this version include:

Secure, read-only access to displays outside of the control room, making it possible to serve control room data to consumers for trending and continuous improvement of operations.

Web application integration that allows users to bring third-party software applications — such as optimization tools — natively into the DeltaV control interface.

DeltaV version 16.LTS maintains DeltaV’s International Society of Automation (ISA) System Security Assurance (SSA) Level 1 (L1) certification, which provides third-party assurance of secure-by-design practices that meet ISA/IEC-62443-3-3 and 4-1 requirements.

