Schneider Electric Launches Software-Defined DCS

Schneider Electric released EcoStruxure Foxboro SDA (software-defined automation), which it claims is “the first open, software‑defined DCS.” The system’s open, software-defined architecture enables the decoupling of hardware from software to protect existing investments, simplify upgrades and reduce downtime to address challenges with aging systems, rising costs and the need for greater operational agility.

As a validated software‑defined architecture powered by EcoStruxure Automation Expert, the DCS is designed for interoperability, rapid deployment and establishing digital continuity across the plant lifecycle.

According to Schneider Electric, EcoStruxure Foxboro SDA combines Foxboro's recognized reliability with flexible automation to help hybrid and process industries modernize their control systems faster with lower risk. Built with secure‑by‑design principles and IEC 62443‑3‑3 compliance, EcoStruxure Foxboro SDA supports IT/OT convergence and advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning and autonomous operations.

Schneider Electric emphasized that EcoStruxure Foxboro SDA can lower users’ capex and opex by streamlining deployment with intuitive tools, minimizing downtime through obsolescence avoidance and enabling predictive maintenance.

