ISA Publishes New Standard for SCADA Systems

The International Society of Automation (ISA) has published a new standard: ANSI/ISA-112.00.01-2025, SCADA Systems – Part 1: SCADA Lifecycle, Diagrams and Terminology.

According to ISA, this standard provides a vendor-neutral and technology-independent framework for the long-term management of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems as well as the execution of SCADA modernization projects to meet modern security and connectivity requirements.

The standard includes a functional architecture model and lifecycle framework applicable to every type of SCADA project, regardless of the type of industry, geographic location, technology, regulatory environment or operating history.

Areas of focus in the standard include organizing end-user SCADA systems standards, work processes for management and operation, and a set of standardized workflows for designing, building, operating, maintaining, expanding and auditing SCADA systems.

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