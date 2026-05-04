Emerson Releases New DeltaV Application for Control System Visualization

The software joins Emerson’s edge application ecosystem and allows engineering, maintenance, reliability and leadership teams to have browser-based, read-only access to live plant displays as operators see them without requiring display conversion, additional engineering or changes to the control system.

According to Emerson, most enterprise visualization solutions require duplication, transformation or redesign of graphics. DeltaV Live Enterprise View, however, automatically renders graphics as they are configured to deliver instant, visible, role-based value by enabling enterprise users to see what operators see, customized to their own needs.

The application’s secure, read-only visibility of operations is delivered via unidirectional data flow through the DeltaV Edge Environment, which provides secure access to fully contextualized DeltaV data while maintaining proper system boundaries.