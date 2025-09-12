Honeywell Deploys AI to Reduce Cyber Attack Risks for Manufacturers

Honeywell has introduced a suite of AI-enabled cybersecurity software designed to reduce the risk of cyberattacks in industrial environments while increasing operations resiliency and supporting continuous operations.

The new cybersecurity software offerings from Honeywell include:

Honeywell Cyber Proactive Defense, which uses AI and behavioral-based analytics to detect anomalies in operational technology (OT) cyber behavior by establishing a comprehensive baseline of system operations and providing insights designed to strengthen OT cyber defenses. The software also features deception technology, which uses decoys within the network to help divert attackers from valuable assets.

Honeywell OT Security Operations Center is a vendor-agnostic and agentless service designed to provide industrials with advanced capabilities tailored to OT environments to monitor for early signs of a cyberattack. The software integrates on-site incident management services, providing a 24/7/365 holistic view of the cyber threat landscape for users.

Pramesh Maheshwari, president of Honeywell Process Solutions, said: “Industries are seeking AI-enabled, enterprise-wide solutions that adapt and make decisions in dynamic conditions, and our new digital technologies help them create safer, more reliable and more efficient operations.”

Honeywell Cyber Proactive Defense and OT Security Operations Center are now available globally.

In addition to these new cybersecurity software releases, Honeywell has expanded its Honeywell Digital Prime platform to test and modify engineering projects before implementation, helping reduce plant downtime and increase throughput when deployed into production. The newly expanded Honeywell Digital Prime Ecosystem now features three core Honeywell offerings — Solution Enhancement Support Program (SESP), Enabled Services and Assurance 360. With this consolidation of technologies, users can access Honeywell’s domain knowledge to optimize control systems and improve maintenance and operational effectiveness across an entire organization. It also provides near real-time performance insights that can help users achieve desired outcomes more quickly, while requiring less reliance on the technical expertise of an experienced workforce.

The expanded version of the Honeywell Digital Prime ecosystem will be available to customers in Q4 2025.