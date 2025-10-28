Siemens Launches Zero Trust Security Platform for Industrial OT Networks

Siemens has released its Sinec Secure Connect network technology, which the company claims is the first zero trust security platform designed specifically for operational technology (OT) networks. The platform enables machine-to-machine, machine-to-cloud, and machine-to-data center connections, as well as secure remote access to industrial systems without using traditional VPNs.

The platform's zero trust architecture creates a secure virtual overlay network above existing OT infrastructure, establishing end-to-end encrypted, identity-verified connections between authorized devices. Unlike traditional VPN approaches that provide broad network access, Siemens said Sinec Secure Connect implements granular, policy-based controls that prevent lateral movement while reducing the administrative burden of IP-based machine management and enabling cost-efficient compliance with IEC 62443 cybersecurity standards.

In its release announcing the availability of Sinec Secure Connect, Siemens pointed out that, unlike complex firewall-based approaches, Sinec Secure Connect uses simplified network administration that requires only outbound connections, eliminating the error-prone configuration management associated with traditional OT security.

Sinec Secure Connect can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid configurations with built-in redundancy for high-availability industrial environments. The platform integrates with Siemens' Scalance industrial networking portfolio to protect legacy devices.

