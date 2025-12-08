Opswat Opens New U.S. Production Facility to Strengthen Domestic Cybersecurity

Opswat, a supplier of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity, has opened a new production facility in Tampa, Fla. By manufacturing its hardware domestically, Opswat said it can enhance its supply chain integrity and ensure compliance with stringent U.S. and international security standards.

This move embodies the company’s “locally built – globally trusted” vision, which the company said is rooted in the belief that secure products start with secure manufacturing. According to Opswat, moving hardware production onshore greatly reduces several strategic, security and operational risks associated with offshore production, especially for products intended to protect critical infrastructure or handle sensitive data.

The new Tampa site serves as a secure production facility and a strategic logistics center within Opswat’s global operations network of 22 offices and facilities. It expands the company’s production capacity to meet increasing global demand for cybersecurity across the defense, finance, energy and manufacturing sectors.

"Cybersecurity hardware is too important to outsource,” said Benny Czarny, founder and CEO of Opwsat. “By building it here in the U.S., we ensure the transparency, quality and supply chain resilience our customers expect, while also creating high-skilled jobs and demonstrating that American-made can be both secure and cost-competitive.”